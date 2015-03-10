FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank adjusts reserve mechanism to boost forex liquidity
March 10, 2015

Turkish central bank adjusts reserve mechanism to boost forex liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it was adjusting its reserve option coefficients to meet the temporary foreign exchange liquidity needs of the financial sector in a move that could release some $1.5 billion from its reserves.

In a second step, the bank also said it was increasing some forex reserve requirement ratios in a step expected to boost central bank reserves by some $1.3 billion. As a result the effective reserve requirement ratio for forex would rise to 13.1 percent from 12.7 percent currently. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

