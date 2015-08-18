FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank to share details of policy roadmap on Wednesday-official
August 18, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish central bank to share details of policy roadmap on Wednesday-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank will provide details of its “roadmap” as global monetary policy is normalised in its regular meeting with economists on Wednesday, an official from the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

A document released on its website earlier in the day said the bank planned to narrow its interest rate corridor around its benchmark one-week repo rate once global monetary policies start to normalise. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

