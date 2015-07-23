FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank says to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook improves
July 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish central bank says to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook improves

ISTANBUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it would keep its cautious monetary policy stance until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation, pointing to uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting in which it kept its rates on hold, the bank said food and energy prices were having a favourable impact on inflation in the short term. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

