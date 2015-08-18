FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook moderates
August 18, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish central bank to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook moderates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its cautious monetary policy stance until the outlook for inflation moderated significantly, pointing to uncertainty in domestic and global markets and volatile energy and food prices.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting, in which it kept its rates on hold, the bank said it would implement tighter liquidity policy as long as necessary.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet

