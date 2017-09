ISTANBUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it will start to simplify its monetary policy from its next rate-setting meeting onwards if market conditions are stable enough.

In a statement after a monetary policy committee meeting at which it surprised markets by leaving interest rates on hold, the bank said it would maintain a tight monetary policy, taking into account inflation expectations and pricing behaviour. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)