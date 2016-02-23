FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's cenbank says to keep policy tight in face of inflation
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's cenbank says to keep policy tight in face of inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it would stick to a tight monetary policy, taking into account expectations of inflation and pricing behaviour.

The bank also said in a statement following its monthly policy-setting meeting that it would keep a tight liquidity stance as “long as necessary”, citing wage developments and the impact of uncertainty in global markets.

The bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 12th straight month, as expected.

Inflation remains one of Turkey’s most pressing economic problems. Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government’s economy czar, warned earlier on Tuesday that a hike in the minimum wage that went into effect this year poses as upward risk to inflation. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton/Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.