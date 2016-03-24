FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's central bank says need for wide corridor has been reduced
March 24, 2016

Turkey's central bank says need for wide corridor has been reduced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Thursday said the need for a wide interest rate corridor has been reduced and it was taking a “measured step” towards simplifying policy, after it took the unexpected move of cutting the upper band of its corridor.

The bank also said in a statement that improvement in the underlying core inflation trend remains limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance.

As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 13th straight month, but cut its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its rate corridor, by 25 basis points to 10.5 percent.

