FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's cenbank says to maintain tight monetary policy after trimming upper band
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Turkey's cenbank says to maintain tight monetary policy after trimming upper band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy considering inflation expectations and pricing behaviour, after it trimmed the upper band of its rate corridor as expected.

The bank also said in a statement that inflation displayed a marked decline, which was mainly due to unprocessed food prices.

As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 14th straight month at Wednesday’s meeting, its first under new Governor Murat Cetinkaya, but reduced the upper end of its rate corridor by 50 basis points, to 10 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.