FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's cenbank says to maintain tight monetary policy after trimming upper band
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Turkey's cenbank says to maintain tight monetary policy after trimming upper band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy in view of inflation expectations and pricing behaviour, after it trimmed the upper band of its rate corridor as expected.

The bank also said in a statement that inflation displayed a marked decline, mainly due to unprocessed food prices.

As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 15th straight month at Tuesday’s meeting, its second under new Governor Murat Cetinkaya. It cut the upper end of its rate corridor for the third straight month, reducing it by 50 basis points to 9.50 percent. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.