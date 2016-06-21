FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish central bank says policy will remain tight, after loosening again
June 21, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Turkish central bank says policy will remain tight, after loosening again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy in view of inflation expectations and pricing behaviour, after it cut the upper end of its rate corridor as expected.

The bank also said in a statement that inflation displayed a marked decline, mainly due to unprocessed food prices.

It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 50 basis points to 9 percent. It also kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Larry King

