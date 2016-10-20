FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkey's cenbank says to maintain 'cautious' policy after keeping rates on hold
October 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey's cenbank says to maintain 'cautious' policy after keeping rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance, after keeping interest rates on hold in a move that surprised many economists.

It also said in a statement that recently released data and indicators regarding the third quarter showed a deceleration in economic activity and that exchange rate developments and other cost factors were restraining the improvement in inflation.

It said, however, that a slowdown in aggregate demand was contributing to a gradual fall in core inflation. It said the direction and timing of the next step in its monetary policy simplification process would be data dependent. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

