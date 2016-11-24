FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
Turkey's central bank says to maintain cautious policy stance
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 11:15 AM / in 9 months

Turkey's central bank says to maintain cautious policy stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank cited the threat to inflation from exchange rate volatility caused by heightened global uncertainty in its decision to hike interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement announcing the decision.

The bank said it would maintain a cautious monetary policy stance, after lifting its benchmark rate for the first time in nearly three years, defying President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

It also said it expects economic activity to start recovering from the fourth quarter. Twelve out of 19 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to raise its benchmark one-week repo by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

