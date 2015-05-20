Turkish cenbank says to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook improves

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would keep monetary policy cautious until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation and that recent exchange rate volatility had limited core inflation improvement.

In a statement accompanying its decision to leave rates unchanged, the bank said that uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices made it necessary to maintain its cautious policy stance. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)