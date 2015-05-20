FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish cenbank says to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook improves
May 20, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish cenbank says to keep policy cautious until inflation outlook improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would keep monetary policy cautious until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation and that recent exchange rate volatility had limited core inflation improvement.

In a statement accompanying its decision to leave rates unchanged, the bank said that uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices made it necessary to maintain its cautious policy stance. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

