Murat Uysal appointed as Turkey's deputy cbank governor-Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Murat Uysal, a deputy chief executive officer at state-run Halkbank, has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s central bank, the Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The central bank has four deputy governors and one of the seats was vacated when Murat Cetinkaya replaced Erdem Basci as governor in April. Deputy Governor Turalay Kenc’s term also expired in April.

Erkan Kilimci, previously the head of markets at the central bank, was named as one of the bank’s four deputy governors in May.