FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murat Uysal appointed as Turkey's deputy cbank governor-Official Gazette
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

Murat Uysal appointed as Turkey's deputy cbank governor-Official Gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Murat Uysal, a deputy chief executive officer at state-run Halkbank, has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s central bank, the Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The central bank has four deputy governors and one of the seats was vacated when Murat Cetinkaya replaced Erdem Basci as governor in April. Deputy Governor Turalay Kenc’s term also expired in April.

Erkan Kilimci, previously the head of markets at the central bank, was named as one of the bank’s four deputy governors in May.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Asli Kandemir Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.