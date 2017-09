BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the central bank on Tuesday for what he said was an “appropriate” decision to leave interest rates on hold, despite market pressure for a rate hike to combat a tumbling lira.

“I see the decision that the central bank has taken today as appropriate and I congratulate them,” Erdogan, who has been a vocal advocate of low rates, told a news conference in Brussels, emphasising that the central bank was independent.