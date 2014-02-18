FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish central bank keeps interest rates on hold
February 18, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish central bank keeps interest rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after last month’s sharp hike helped stabilise the lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting growth ahead of elections next month.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent, its one-week repo rate at 10 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 8 percent, as predicted by all 16 economists in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet

