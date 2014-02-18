Turkish central bank keeps interest rates on hold

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after last month’s sharp hike helped stabilise the lira, shying away from further tightening for fear of hitting growth ahead of elections next month.

The bank kept its overnight lending rate at 12 percent, its one-week repo rate at 10 percent, and its overnight borrowing rate at 8 percent, as predicted by all 16 economists in a Reuters poll.