Turkish c.bank sees core inflation above target for some time

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday it expected inflation to keep falling in the period ahead but said core inflation indicators would remain above target for some time.

It said interbank money market rates would be kept at around 7.75 percent and that the weighted average cost of funding was seen at 6.75 percent or higher.

The bank kept its main interest rates on hold and said it would maintain cautious monetary policy until the outlook for inflation falls in line with its medium-term targets. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)