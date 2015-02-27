Turkey's econ minister wants central bank rate cut to 6 pct -media

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s main interest rate should be cut to 6 percent from 7.5 percent now and there should be a debate about whether to add growth and employment to its responsibilities, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was quoted as saying on Friday.

“If you are paying 12-13 percent interest rate as a trader when you go to the bank, with an expected inflation of around 5 percent, this net cost of 7 percent is not tolerable,” Zeybekci said in comments published by the state news agency Anadolu.