FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's econ minister wants central bank rate cut to 6 pct -media
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's econ minister wants central bank rate cut to 6 pct -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s main interest rate should be cut to 6 percent from 7.5 percent now and there should be a debate about whether to add growth and employment to its responsibilities, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was quoted as saying on Friday.

“If you are paying 12-13 percent interest rate as a trader when you go to the bank, with an expected inflation of around 5 percent, this net cost of 7 percent is not tolerable,” Zeybekci said in comments published by the state news agency Anadolu.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.