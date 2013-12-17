FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey keeps interest rates on hold, maintains cautious stance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank kept its main interest rates on hold on Tuesday but said it would maintain cautious monetary policy until the outlook for inflation falls in line with its medium-term targets.

The bank kept its main policy rate, the one-week repo rate, at 4.50 percent, its borrowing rate at 3.50 percent and its overnight lending rate at 7.75 percent, it said in a statement after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting. It also left primary dealers’ overnight borrowing rate from the central bank unchanged at 6.75 percent.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had expected key rates to be left unchanged.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet

