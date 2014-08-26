Turkey asks firms in missile defence tender to extend bids

ANKARA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey has asked firms in a tender for a long-range missile defence system provisionally awarded to a Chinese company to extend the validity of their bids, indicating that Ankara is still considering alternative offers.

The firms were asked to extend their bids until the end of the year, the Defence Undersecretariat said in a statement.

Last September, NATO member Turkey picked a $3.4 billion offer from the China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp (CPMIEC), irking Western allies as the Chinese company was under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran, North Korea and Syria Non-proliferation Act.