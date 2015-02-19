No final decision on Turkish missile defence, China talks continue- official

ANKARA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Turkey has not taken a final decision on its planned long-range missile defence system and contract talks with China are continuing, an official for Turkey’s Defence Industries Undersecretariat told Reuters on Thursday.

The official was speaking after Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said in a written answer to a parliamentary question that bid assessment had been completed and no new official bid was received in the tender, first awarded to China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp in 2013. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)