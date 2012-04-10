FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey, China sign slew of multi-billion dollar deals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 10, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey, China sign slew of multi-billion dollar deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - China’s Sinovel Wind Group and Agaoglu Group, a Turkish construction company, agreed to build a 600 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Turkey, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The project will be completed by the end of 2015 and financing will be provided by China Development Bank, the Turkish ministry said in an e-mailed statement. No other details, including the value of the investment, were provided.

The deal between Sinovel and Agaoglu was one of six agreements, mainly for energy investments, signed this week during Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to China, the statement said. Together, the deals are worth billions of dollars, it said.

Hattat Holding, an Istanbul-based company active in energy, automotive and tourism, and China’s Avic International, signed a $1.5 billion deal to build a 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant in northern Turkey, it also said.

The project includes extracting an initial 5 million tonnes of coal which will subsequently be increased to 10 million tonnes, it said.

The other deals include building a $350 million sun-panel factory, another wind farm and a facility for rail production, the statement said. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.