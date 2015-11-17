FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Turkey confirms it cancels defence system tender awarded to China
November 17, 2015

REFILE-Turkey confirms it cancels defence system tender awarded to China

ANKARA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s defence ministry confirmed on Tuesday the cancellation of a $3.4 billion long-range missile defence system project provisionally awarded to China in 2013, a move that had stirred U.S. and Western concern.

NATO member Turkey, which had chosen China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp as the preferred candidate, decided to focus instead on developing a defence system with domestic resources, the ministry said in a written statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler)

