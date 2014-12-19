Turkey issues arrest warrant for Muslim cleric Gulen - state broadcaster

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey has issued an arrest warrant for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of seeking to overthrow him, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Friday.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has been in open conflict with Erdogan since a corruption probe targeting the then-prime minister’s inner circle a year ago. Erdogan blamed the investigation on Gulen, but the cleric denied involvement. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Larry King)