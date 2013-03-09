Turkish decision on bank interest rates unfair: banks association

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - A Turkish watchdog’s decision to fine banks a record amount for collusion on interest rates was inconsistent and unfair, the country’s banking association said on Saturday.

The competition board fined a dozen of the country’s banks a total of $620 million on Friday, the largest penalty it has imposed on the sector.

“The banking sector... has a central role in the economy and is functioning under highly competitive conditions as a result of its structure,” the Banks Association of Turkey said in a statement. “The competition board’s decision didn’t consider this different structure of the sector at all.”

The decision was a final verdict of an investigation which began in November 2011. The banks were accused of agreeing maximum deposit rates, interest rate increases on credit cards, and commissions and fees for card services.

“The board decision is far from reflecting the truth, inconsistent and unfair ... Therefore it has created a lack of confidence in the sector,” the banking association said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)