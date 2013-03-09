UPDATE 1-Turkish decision on bank interest rates unfair-association

(Adds minister)

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - A decision by Turkey’s competition board to fine banks a record amount for collusion on interest rates was inconsistent and unfair, the banking association said on Saturday.

The board fined a dozen of the country’s banks a total of $620 million on Friday, the largest penalty it has imposed on the sector.

“The banking sector...has a central role in the economy and is functioning under highly competitive conditions as a result of its structure,” the Banks Association of Turkey said in a statement. “The competition board’s decision didn’t consider this different structure of the sector at all.”

The decision was a final verdict of an investigation which began in November 2011. The banks were accused of agreeing maximum deposit rates, interest rate increases on credit cards, and commissions and fees for card services.

“The board decision is far from reflecting the truth, inconsistent and unfair...Therefore it has created a lack of confidence in the sector,” the association said.

The board could have imposed fines of up to 10 percent of turnover, although it has never applied a sanction of more than 0.5 percent of turnover in previous such cases.

“Yesterday’s decision of the competition board may seem like a huge amount. We are waiting for the detailed ruling but the issues are very clear,” Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said, according to the state-run broadcaster TRT Haber.

Te level of fine results from the high level of banks’ turnover, he said.

“Nobody in the competition board is hostile against the banks. The board is doing its job and it has to do it. If the banks violate the competition, the fine has to be implemented,” Caglayan added. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Angus MacSwan)