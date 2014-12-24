FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Gebze-Izmir highway financing restructured to $5 bln -banking sources
December 24, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish Gebze-Izmir highway financing restructured to $5 bln -banking sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A consortium of nine banks has restructured the financing for the Gebze-Izmir highway project in Turkey to $5 billion, while the maturity was extended to 15 years from a previous seven, banking sources said.

The consortium consists of Deutsche Bank and eight Turkish banks: Akbank, Finansbank, Garanti Bankasi, Halkbank, Is Bank , Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and Ziraat Bank.

A consortium of Nurol, Italy’s Astaldi, Ozaltin Makyol, Yuksel and Gocay Insaat won the 22-year operating rights for the highway in a 2009 tender for a build-operate-transfer deal. Yuksel group subsequently withdrew from the consortium. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)

