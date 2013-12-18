FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish deputy PM says criticism of graft probe not aimed at US cleric
December 18, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish deputy PM says criticism of graft probe not aimed at US cleric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Wednesday his criticism of a wide-spread corruption investigation was not aimed at the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers are influential in the police and judiciary.

“It is incorrect to associate a meaning to my comments that would create a confrontation with the community,” he said, referring to Gulen’s Hizmet (Service) movement, whose followers say they number in the millions.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton

