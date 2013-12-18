Turkish deputy PM says criticism of graft probe not aimed at US cleric

ANKARA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Wednesday his criticism of a wide-spread corruption investigation was not aimed at the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers are influential in the police and judiciary.

“It is incorrect to associate a meaning to my comments that would create a confrontation with the community,” he said, referring to Gulen’s Hizmet (Service) movement, whose followers say they number in the millions.