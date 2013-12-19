FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Istanbul police chief removed over graft inquiry-local media
December 19, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Istanbul police chief removed over graft inquiry-local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Istanbul’s police chief has been removed from his post, local media reported on Thursday, two days after the sons of cabinet ministers and prominent businessmen close to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan were detained in a corruption probe.

Huseyin Capkin, the chief of police of Turkey’s commercial capital, had been at his post since June 2009, except for a 16-day spell as governor of an eastern province in May 2010.

Police declined to comment.

Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Ralph Boulton

