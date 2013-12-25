FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Turkish ministers resign over corruption probe
December 25, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Two Turkish ministers resign over corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Two Turkish cabinet ministers resigned on Wednesday over a corruption probe that has pitted the government against the judiciary and rattled foreign investor confidence, officials said.

Sons of Interior Minister Muammer Guler and Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan were among the 24 people arrested on graft charges on Dec. 17. Announcing his resignation, Caglayan described the case as an “ugly plot” against the government. Guler stepped down shortly afterward, sources told Reuters.

