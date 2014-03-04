Turkey's Gul orders auditors to assess capacity to fight corruption

ANKARA, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Abdullah Gul ordered state auditors on Tuesday to assess the government’s capacity to fight corruption, including in the construction sector, amid a graft investigation that has implicated senior elected officials.

In a statement on his website, Gul also said he had instructed the State Supervisory Council to examine regulations governing the wiretapping of communications.

His order also requires auditors to look at the process by which judges and prosecutors are chosen, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones)