Turkey dismisses graft case against ex-minister's son - media

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors dismissed a case against 60 suspects, among them a former minister’s son and a construction tycoon, in a graft scandal that has been swirling around Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s inner circle, media said on Friday.

The case, concerning the alleged award of illegal permits in building projects, was the less important of two dossiers in the graft scandal, which broke into the open on Dec. 17 when three ministers’ sons and businessmen were detained in police raids.

Erdogan, who has cast the investigations as part of a plot to unseat him by a U.S.-based Islamic cleric, has so far weathered the fallout, with his ruling AK Party dominating nationwide local elections on March 30. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Sonya Hepinstall)