Main Turkish opposition rejects constitutional reform proposal
#Financials
January 16, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Main Turkish opposition rejects constitutional reform proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest opposition party said on Thursday it had rejected plans for constitutional changes to resolve a row over the judiciary, paving the way for the government to press ahead with its own plans to assert greater control over the courts.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) said in a statement it had decided to reject the government proposal to change the constitution because the ruling AK Party had not halted work on pushing its own judicial reforms through parliament.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
