Turkish court upholds convictions of top officers over coup plot
October 9, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish court upholds convictions of top officers over coup plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s appeals court upheld convictions on Wednesday of top retired military officers for leading a plot to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government a decade ago in a case underlining civilian dominance over a once all-powerful army.

The court overturned convictions of dozens of less prominent defendants among more than 300 officers sentenced last September in the “Sledgehammer” conspiracy, said to have included plans to bomb mosques in Istanbul to pave the way for an army takeover.

