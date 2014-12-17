Chinese tourist killed in Turkish hot-air balloon crash

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Chinese tourist was killed and nine others injured when the hot-air balloon they were traveling in crashed in the popular Turkish resort of Cappadocia on Wednesday, news channels said.

Chinese and Malaysian nationals were on board when a sudden gust of wind caused the balloon to fall heavily to earth as it was trying to land, CNN Turk’s website reported.

Cappadocia, in central Turkey, is famous for its geological features called fairy chimneys, and balloon rides are a popular way to see the cone-like formations.

However, fatal accidents occur occasionally. In May 2013, local media reported that three Brazilians died when two balloons collided, and a British tourist was reported to have died in a crash in 2009. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)