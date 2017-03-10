Tanzanian leader sacks information minister
DAR ES SALAAM, March 23 Tanzania's President John Magufuli sacked the country's information minister on Thursday, the first cabinet change since taking office in late 2015.
ISTANBUL, March 10 A helicopter carrying high-level business executives crashed onto a highway after hitting a television tower in an outlying district of Istanbul on Friday, killing five people, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said.
The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had taken off from Istanbul's main Ataturk airport with seven people on board. CNN Turk quoted the district mayor of Buyukcekmece as saying five had been killed. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LOS ANGELES, March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday its board extended Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger's term by a year to July 2, 2019 and said he would serve as a consultant to the media giant for three years after that.