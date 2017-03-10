ISTANBUL, March 10 A helicopter carrying high-level business executives crashed onto a highway after hitting a television tower in an outlying district of Istanbul on Friday, killing five people, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had taken off from Istanbul's main Ataturk airport with seven people on board. CNN Turk quoted the district mayor of Buyukcekmece as saying five had been killed. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Ralph Boulton)