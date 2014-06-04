FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Cukurova says in talks on financing to resolve Turkcell row
June 4, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Cukurova says in talks on financing to resolve Turkcell row

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Cukurova Holding said on Wednesday it was in talks with undisclosed institutions to arrange financing to pay Russia’s Alfa Group in order to recover a disputed stake in Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell .

Cukurova, which made the statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, has been ordered to pay around $1.6 billion to recover the disputed controlling stake in Turkcell, Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator.

Cukurova and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group have been fighting for years for control of Turkcell, choking decision-making at the firm and preventing the payment of dividends. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

