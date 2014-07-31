FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Cukurova says it paid Alfa Group to recover disputed Turkcell stake
July 31, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Cukurova says it paid Alfa Group to recover disputed Turkcell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Cukurova Holding said on Thursday it paid Russia’s Alfa Group $1.6 billion to recover a disputed stake in Turkcell, taking a major step towards regaining control of Turkey’s biggest mobile phone operator after a seven-year-long battle.

Istanbul-based Cukurova signed a loan agreement with state-run lender Ziraat Bank in connection with the Alfa Group payment, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. It did not disclose the amount of the deal.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

