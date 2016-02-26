FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's lira weakest since January ahead of Fitch rating review
February 26, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's lira weakest since January ahead of Fitch rating review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira dropped to its weakest for a month against the U.S. dollar on Friday, ahead of an expected ratings review from Fitch and as upbeat U.S. economic data helped bolster the U.S. currency.

Fitch is due to release a review of its sovereign ratings on Turkey on Friday. It has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and while Turkey is seen as having strong public finances and a record of resilience to external shocks, investors have been worried about central bank independence.

President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly railed against the high cost of borrowing, leading to concerns he was putting pressure on the bank.

The lira weakened to 2.9890 against the dollar. By 1736 GMT it was at 2.9851. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)

