9 months ago
Turkey to conduct deals in local currency to support lira - PM Yildirim
November 29, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 9 months ago

Turkey to conduct deals in local currency to support lira - PM Yildirim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey will carry out deals in Turkish lira instead of foreign currency whenever possible, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, as part of measures to make the local currency more attractive and help stop it weakening.

The lira has been battered by both the resurgent dollar following Donald Trump's election victory in the United States and domestic security worries in Turkey.

Speaking at his ruling AK Party's weekly parliamentary group meeting, Yildirim added that the fundamentals for the Turkish economy and banking system were sound and he saw no reason why investors would leave Turkey. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

