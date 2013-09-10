FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Turkish economy minister sees 2013 c/a deficit below $60 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Tuesday he expects the current account deficit to remain below $60 billion this year.

Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, the minister said he sees a lower current account deficit in the second half compared with the first half of the year.

In the first half, the deficit widened to $35.920 billion from $30.03 billion a year earlier.

Turkey’s central bank will announce the July current account balance on Sept. 12.

The current account gap fell to $48.9 billion in 2012 from $77.2 billion a year earlier, narrowing sharply in line with a rapid slowdown in the economy.

Turkey is dependent on foreign inflows to finance its current account deficit - at 7.1 percent of GDP, one of its main economic weakness. Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme has left it particularly vulnerable. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

