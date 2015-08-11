FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkish June current account deficit narrows, weaker oil helps
August 11, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish June current account deficit narrows, weaker oil helps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, markets)
    ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account
deficit narrowed in June to $3.36 billion from $4.44 billion in
May, the central bank said on Tuesday, helped by a fall in the
oil price that has cut the cost of energy imports.
    A Reuters poll had forecast a deficit of $3 billion.
    "The ongoing fall in energy imports is supportive, and the
domestic demand growth remains subdued," Financebank said in a
note to clients. "We maintain our view that the current account
balance will narrow at a mild pace in the forthcoming period."
    Turkey's deficit is financed by capital inflows, making the
economy susceptible to changes in global liquidity and investor
sentiment. That has been hit in recent months by Ankara's
protracted negotiations on forming a coalition. 
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 
fell to 9.59 percent by 0755 GMT from 9.72 percent on Monday.
The lira traded at 2.7650 against the dollar GMT
from 2.7875 late on Monday.
    The main BIST 100 share index rebounded more than 2
percent to 79,167.52 points, recovering from Monday's fall.

 (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Louise Ireland)

