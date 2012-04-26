Turkey launches oil drilling in northern Cyprus

FAMAGUSTA, Cyprus, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday began drilling for oil and gas in breakaway northern Cyprus, threatening to inflame tensions with Greek Cypriots and undermine UN-backed efforts to reunite the divided island, key to Ankara’s aspirations to join the European Union.

At a ceremony in northeast Cyprus, the state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) launched onshore drilling at the 3,000-metre-deep Turkyurdu-1 well in search of hydrocarbons near the town of Trikomo, or Iskele in Turkish.

“I believe this project can be a force for peace in Cyprus,” Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said at the ceremony. “While energy has produced wars in other parts of the world, here it will be a force for peace.”

Turkey was outraged last year when the internationally recognised government of Cyprus licensed Texas-based Noble Energy to explore an offshore block for natural gas in what it said is one of the biggest finds in years.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called the drilling “madness” and said it would torpedo peace talks aimed at reuniting the island. Turkey then dispatched naval ships to accompany its own seismic research vessel to explore in waters 10 kilometres from the Cyprus drill site.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish military invaded the island after a short-lived Greek Cypriot coup engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.

Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is the only nation which recognises the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cypriot President Dimitris Christofias and Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu have made little progress in negotiations since the UN persuaded them to renew talks late last year.

The dispute has impeded Turkey’s efforts to join the EU.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Turkey has said if there was no solution by July 1 when Cyprus takes over the European Union presidency, it would suspend dialogue until the presidency passes to another EU member in 2013.

Last month, Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Egemen Bagis revived a threat to annex northern Cyprus if the current round of peace talks failed, a possibility it has previously floated.

Many of the island’s 250,000 or so Turkish Cypriots oppose annexation, even though their economy is heavily dependent on trade with Turkey and outright aid due to an international embargo since 1974.

The island has defied decades of UN-brokered efforts at reunification. In 2004, Greek Cypriots voted no in a referendum to reunite the island, while the smaller Turkish Cypriot population voted yes.