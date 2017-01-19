UPDATE 1-Turkey borrows $2 billion in 10-year eurobond issue, final yield 6.15 pct

(Recasts with treasury statement)

ISTANBUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury borrowed $2 billion in the issue of a 10-year, dollar-denominated eurobond with a yield of 6.15 percent as part of a planned $6 billion eurobond issuance programme this year, the treasury said on Thursday.

According to bankers, the initial price guidance for the eurobond, maturing on March 25, 2027 with a coupon rate of 6 percent, was around 6.35 percent. This was later revised down to 6.20 percent before the final yield was set at 6.15 percent.

"The offering attracted an order book of more than 3 times the actual issue size," the treasury said in a statement.

It said 49 percent of the bonds have been sold to investors in the United States, 26 percent in Britain, 11 percent in Turkey, 11 percent in other parts of Europe and 3 percent in other regions.

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to treasury accounts on Jan. 23, it said.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it had mandated Barclays , Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Qatar National Bank to handle the issuance. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler and David Dolan)