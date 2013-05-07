FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Aselsan secures Sikorsky helicopter subcontract
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Aselsan secures Sikorsky helicopter subcontract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Turkish defence and electronics company Aselsan will supply parts and software for Sikorsky BlackHawk military helicopters in a deal that will guarantee the company around $100 million in orders annually for the next five to six years.

The deal is part of Turkey’s $3.5 billion order for 109 helicopters from United Technologies Corp’s Sikorsky unit, which as usual in such deals is tied in to orders and work for domestic manufacturers.

“Right now we’re talking about 109 helicopters,” Cengiz Ergeneman told Reuters on the sidelines of a defence exhibition in Istanbul. “There will also be an export order of around the same amount....which (combined) will bring us business worth around $100 million annually for the next five to six years.”

The 109 helicopters which Turkey agreed to buy in 2011 will be assembled in Turkey. The main contractor is Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with components to be supplied by Sikorsky, Aselsan and other Turkish companies.

The negotiations for the subcontracts were about to be finalised, Turkey’s undersecretary for defence industries (SSM) said in a statement on Monday.

“In the scope of the program, Avionic suit will be designed by Aselsan, engine will be manufactured by TEI under the license of GE and landing gear and transmission will be manufactured by ALP Aviation which specializes in Black Hawk helicopter transmission system.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
