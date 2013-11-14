FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish decision on China defence deal to take at least 6 months
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish decision on China defence deal to take at least 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s decision on whether to co-produce an air and missile defence system with a Chinese firm under U.S. sanctions is likely to take at least six months, a senior Turkish defence official said on Thursday.

Turkey announced in September it had chosen the Chinese bid over rival offers from Franco/Italian Eurosam and U.S. firm Raytheon, causing alarm in NATO countries. Officials have said the decision is not yet final.

“The immediate goal for us is in about six months to come to a reasonable level in our contract negotiations (with China) and to understand whether it is possible to implement this programme with the first option,” Turkey’s Undersecretary for Defence Industries, Murad Bayar, told reporters in Istanbul.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.