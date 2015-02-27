FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology transfer is missile defence project priority, Turkish official says
February 27, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Technology transfer is missile defence project priority, Turkish official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s main priority in its long-range missile defence system project is to obtain technology transfer and building national capabilities, the undersecretary for defence industries said on Friday.

“We would like this system to equip us with a certain capability. We would want the system we have the most advanced in 10-15 years time,” Ismail Demir said in a meeting. “Our aim in this process is building national capabilities through obtaining technology transfer.” (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

