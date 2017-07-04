ANKARA, July 4 Turkey will cooperate with France
and Italy on developing a national missile defence system
project, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Tuesday,
saying the focus was on development of the systems rather than
purchasing.
"We will meet our immediate demands by buying the S-400
systems, and develop our own national air and missile defence
systems on the other hand," Isik said in an interview on state
television channel TRT Haber.
"All technical work is completed, and we have arrived at the
final decision point on buying S-400 systems from Russia," Isik
added.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Can Sezer; Writing by Ece
Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)