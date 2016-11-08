FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey could procure missile system if local development takes too long -official
November 8, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey could procure missile system if local development takes too long -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey could consider procuring a long-range missile defence system from other countries if its plan to develop one locally takes too long, a top defence official said on Tuesday.

Ankara last year cancelled a $3.4 billion tender for such a system, after it had been provisionally awarded to China, a move that had sparked concern from the NATO member's Western allies, including the United States.

Ismail Demir, Turkey's undersecretary for defence industries, told a news conference that it could consider other options - including foreign procurement - if indigenous development took too long.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

