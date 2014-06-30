FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey extends deadline for bids in missile defence tender - source
June 30, 2014

Turkey extends deadline for bids in missile defence tender - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey has extended by two months the deadline for a French-Italian partnership and U.S. companies’ bids in a tender for a long-range missile defence system, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Last month, Turkish officials said a Chinese firm which won a provisional $3.4 billion bid to build the system had not yet met all the conditions of the tender and that Ankara may consider alternative offers.

It was provisionally chosen over initial rival offers from U.S. manufacturers Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin and Eurosam, which is owned by Franco-Italian missile maker MBDA and France’s Thales. Their bids were due to expire at the end of June. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Seda Sezer)

